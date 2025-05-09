Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ set to join Rs 100-crore club in India this weekend

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 is inching closer to the Rs 100-crore mark at the Indian box office after eight days of theatrical run, as per latest trade reports.

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the crime drama has collected Rs 96.11 crore nett in eight days, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk reported on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released on May 1, Raid 2 began its theatrical journey with a collection of Rs 19.25 crore nett on opening day, followed by Rs 12 crore nett on Friday. It went on to add Rs 18 crore nett to its earnings on Saturday, followed by Rs 21.50 crore nett on Sunday, according to Sacnilk.

The daily earnings, however, took a hit during the weekdays. Raid 2 raked in Rs 7.5 crore nett on Monday, followed by Rs 7 crore nett on Tuesday and Rs 4.75 crore nett on Wednesday. On Thursday, there was a slight jump in earnings (Rs 5.25 crore nett).

Raid 2 continues the story of IRS officer Amay Patnaik, played by Ajay Devgn, as he targets a corrupt politician, Dada Manohar Bhai (Riteish Deshmukh), for hoarding black money. The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in key roles.

Meanwhile, Tamil star Suriya’s latest action entertainer Retro, which released in theatres alongside Raid 2, has earned Rs 52.70 crore nett in eight days. Nani’s latest big screen release HIT 3, on the other hand, has earned Rs 63.40 crore nett in eight days at the domestic box office.

Marvel’s latest superhero film Thunderbolts*, which also released in theatres on May 1, has minted Rs 18.54 crore nett at the Indian box office so far. However, the latest MCU movie is faring better globally, having raked in USD 177.32 million worldwide in eight days.