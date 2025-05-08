Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ inches closer to Rs 100-crore mark domestically at the end of Week 1

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 had a successful box-office run in the first week, collecting Rs 90 crore nett in India in seven days, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk reported on Thursday.

Released on May 1, Raid 2 began its theatrical journey with a collection of Rs 19.25 crore nett on opening day, followed by Rs 12 crore nett on Friday. It went on to add Rs 18 crore nett to its earnings on Saturday, followed by Rs 21.50 crore nett on Sunday, according to Sacnilk.

The daily earnings, however, took a hit during the weekdays. Raid 2 raked in Rs 7.5 crore nett on Monday, followed by Rs 7 crore nett on Tuesday and Rs 4.75 crore nett on Wednesday.

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, Raid 2 continues the story of IRS officer Amay Patnaik, played by Ajay Devgn, as he targets a corrupt politician Dada Manohar Bhai (Riteish Deshmukh) for hoarding black money. The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in key roles.

Meanwhile, Tamil star Suriya’s latest action entertainer Retro, which released in theatres alongside Raid 2, also had a fabulous first week in theatres. The film opened with a collection of Rs 19.25 crore nett on May 1 and went on to earn Rs 50.80 crore nett in seven days.

Nani’s latest big screen release HIT 3, on the other hand, has earned Rs 61.20 crore nett in seven days at the domestic box office.

Marvel’s latest superhero film Thunderbolts*, which also released in theatres on May 1, had a lacklustre stint in Indian theatres in the first week. Directed by Jake Schreier, the film minted Rs 17.07 crore nett at the Indian box office so far. However, the latest MCU movie is faring better globally, having raked in USD 173 million worldwide in seven days.