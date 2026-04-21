Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a selfie with hubby Abhishek on 19th wedding anniversary

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a selfie with husband Abhishek Bachchan on Monday to mark their 19th wedding anniversary. The photo also featured their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

In the photo, Aishwarya is seen holding a bouquet of flowers, posing alongside Abhishek and Aaradhya. The trio is seen smiling in the picture. She captioned the post with a red heart emoticon.

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Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in April 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

In a recent podcast with Lilly Singh, Abhishek spoke about his relationship with Aishwarya and their shared approach to marriage.

“When my parents got married, my mother was the much bigger star than my father was. So it was not an unnatural thing. I wasn’t brought up to think that you have to be the dominant one; it was always about partnership. I have known Aishwarya from the start of my career. The second film I did was with her, and she is the one actress that I have worked with the most. We weren’t in a relationship then, we were buddies, we were always friends,” he said.

“When we did finally come together through our courtship, engagement and then our marriage, it was always about a partnership. There has never been a discussion like, ‘I am going to bring the food and you take care of the house.’ It’s not even discussed; it flows very naturally. But that comes from severe ego, for me. I am not somebody who wants to win because someone else laid down and so you walk over,” Abhishek added.

“I was raised to believe that you earn your wins. My father did not launch me and has not made a film for me to date. In fact, I produced a film for him. I am glad. Whatever I am today, I can say I have achieved it on my own merit. The reason I say ego is I have never been the kind of person that somebody else has to give up or stop running for me to win that race,” he further said.

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Rumours of a rift between Aishwarya and Abhishek floated in 2024 when the Bachchan family attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding together, but Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya arrived separately at the event held in Mumbai.

Abhishek was also notably absent in the photos of daughter Aaradhya’s 13th birthday celebration, shared by Aishwarya.

However, the couple attended a wedding together in late 2024, putting all speculation to rest.