Sai Pallavi to make Hindi debut with Aamir Khan Productions’ ‘Ek Din’ ahead of ‘Ramayana’ release

Actress Sai Pallavi is set to make her Hindi film debut with Aamir Khan Productions’ Ek Din, slated for release in theatres on May 1, ahead of the much-anticipated epic Ramayana.

Directed by Sunil Pandey, the upcoming remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day also stars Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan.

The film was originally slated for release on November 7, 2025 but was later postponed. It follows the journey of two strangers whose chance meeting and a single day spent together alter their lives.

Rohan (Junaid) harbours feelings for his colleague Nisha (Sai Pallavi) but lacks the courage to confess it. During a company trip, he finally gets an opportunity. He wishes for just one day with Nisha, and that wish is unexpectedly fulfilled.

The project was announced in July 2025 and was filmed in Sapporo, Japan, as per reports. Written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra, the music of the film is composed by Ram Sampath, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

“In the chaos of life, love will find you... Ek Din,” the official X handle of Aamir Khan Productions wrote alongside a poster of the film, featuring Junaid and Sai Pallavi walking side by side as snowflakes rain down on them.

Sai Pallavi will be playing the role of Sita in Nitish Tiwari’s Ramayana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Ravi Dubey. Junaid’s last big screen outing was the romantic comedy Loveyappa alongside Khushi Kapoor.