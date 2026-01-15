MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 15 January 2026

Sai Pallavi to make Hindi debut with Aamir Khan Productions’ ‘Ek Din’ ahead of ‘Ramayana’ release

Directed by Sunil Pandey, the upcoming remake of the 2016 Thai film ‘One Day’ also stars Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.01.26, 12:35 PM
Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in ‘Ek Din’ poster

Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in ‘Ek Din’ poster X

Actress Sai Pallavi is set to make her Hindi film debut with Aamir Khan Productions’ Ek Din, slated for release in theatres on May 1, ahead of the much-anticipated epic Ramayana.

Directed by Sunil Pandey, the upcoming remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day also stars Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film was originally slated for release on November 7, 2025 but was later postponed. It follows the journey of two strangers whose chance meeting and a single day spent together alter their lives.

Rohan (Junaid) harbours feelings for his colleague Nisha (Sai Pallavi) but lacks the courage to confess it. During a company trip, he finally gets an opportunity. He wishes for just one day with Nisha, and that wish is unexpectedly fulfilled.

The project was announced in July 2025 and was filmed in Sapporo, Japan, as per reports. Written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra, the music of the film is composed by Ram Sampath, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

“In the chaos of life, love will find you... Ek Din,” the official X handle of Aamir Khan Productions wrote alongside a poster of the film, featuring Junaid and Sai Pallavi walking side by side as snowflakes rain down on them.

Sai Pallavi will be playing the role of Sita in Nitish Tiwari’s Ramayana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Ravi Dubey. Junaid’s last big screen outing was the romantic comedy Loveyappa alongside Khushi Kapoor.

RELATED TOPICS

Sai Pallavi Ramayana Aamir Khan Productions
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Iran airspace closure disrupts Indian flights; Air India cancels some US routes

The sudden closure disrupted long-haul operations that rely on Iranian airspace, particularly US-bound services, as airlines scrambled to reroute aircraft amid growing airspace constraints
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh during announcement of the company's third quarter financial results, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

No Infosys employee apprehended by any US authority. We are continuing with our work in US

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT