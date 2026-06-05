‘Smart border’ project will be implemented in seven to eight places: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the government will not tolerate demographic changes in West Bengal, Tripura and Bihar, asserting that the Centre is taking steps to bridge gaps in guarding the country’s borders.

Shah, addressing BSF personnel at Lankamura Border Outpost in Tripura, also said that the government’s "smart border" project is in the final stage.

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“Demographic changes in West Bengal, Tripura and Bihar will not be tolerated… The Centre is making all efforts to bridge the gaps in guarding international borders,” the home minister said.

“The concept of ‘smart border’ will be implemented in seven to eight places of the country as a pilot project,” he said.

The new security grid will include cutting-edge tech, local administration and border sentinels, Shah added.

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