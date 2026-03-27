‘It’s because of him that…’: Akshay Kumar credits Rajpal Yadav for his success in comedy films

Actor Akshay Kumar introduced Rajpal Yadav as the “undisputed comedy king of the industry” at the game show Wheel of Fortune on Thursday, crediting the actor for his own success in the field of comedy.

The star-studded cast of the upcoming film Bhooth Bangla appeared on stage at the Indian edition of the show, hosted by Akshay.

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Amidst the high-stakes puzzle rounds, the audience witnessed a heartwarming moment of camaraderie between Akshay and Yadav.

Before the commencement of the puzzle round, producer Ekta Kapoor and actress Wamiqa Gabbi were seen praising Yadav’s impeccable comic timing in Bhooth Bangla. Wamiqa, sharing her excitement, noted how fortunate she felt to share screen space with a performer of his caliber.

Adding to the tributes, Akshay Kumar took a moment to introduce Rajpal as the undisputed comedy king of the industry.

Reflecting on their long-standing professional partnership, Akshay delivered a touching tribute to his co-star, “Humari jodi itni chali hai filmo mein aur humne itne saare filmo mein kaam kiya hain. Sach bolu toh, inki badalot se meri comedy chalti hain (Our pairing has worked so well in films, and we’ve acted together in so many movies. To be honest, it’s because of him that my comedy works).”

The duo, who have previously delivered iconic hits such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Phir Hera Pheri, and Garam Masala, have reunited once again for Bhooth Bangla.

Bhooth Bangla, a comedy horror film, which marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s reunion after 14 years, is set to hit theatres on April 2.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape Of Good Films.

Co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Vikaas Baali, Bhooth Bangla is adapted from a screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan.

Akshay and Priyadarshan are known for collaborating on comedy films like Hera Pheri (2000), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009) and Khatta Meetha (2010).