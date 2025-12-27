Ahaan Panday to Monika Panwar: New faces who stole the spotlight in 2025

Several debutants impressed the Indian audience this year with their stellar performances, in theatres as well as on OTT. Here’s a look at some of the most promising newcomers who got everyone talking in the year 2025.

Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda, already familiar to streaming audiences, makes a praiseworthy transition to the big screen. Although she has made her acting debut with the 2022 film Salaam Venky, she came into her own with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, which earned her IMDb’s Breakout Star STARmeter Awards.

In Saiyaara, Padda played an Alzheimer’s patient, a role that allowed her to express both vulnerability and strength. The 25-year-old actress impressed viewers with her effortless screen presence.

Fans showered her with love, sharing emotional notes about how deeply her performance touched them.

Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday, made his big screen debut with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara.

He delivered a restrained performance as the brooding Krish Kapoor. He underplayed his emotions with intensity, avoiding theatrics and showing a commendable sense of control for a newcomer.

As a complete newcomer, Ahaan’s performance struck an immediate chord with audiences, resulting in a massive box office success. Ahaan did not even have a verified Instagram account until the film hit screens.

The film also earned Ahaan IMDb Breakout Star STARmeter Awards based on the platform’s Popular Indian Celebrities rankings.

Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, impressed fans with her dance moves in Uyi Amma, a song from her debut film Azaad.

Thadani features alongside Aaman Devgan in the Abhishek Kapoor-directed movie which explores the unbreakable bond between a young stable boy and a horse.

Before her debut, Thadani grabbed eyeballs on social media with her travel stories and style game. The 19-year-old is a wildlife photographer, a Gen Z fashion influencer, and a teenager who loves to spend time with family.

Thadani, is set to make her Telugu cinema debut with Ajay Bhupathi’s upcoming film which is tentatively titled AB4.

Zahan Kapoor

Grandson of the legendary actor and producer Shashi Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor recently starred in the critically acclaimed web series Black Warrant.

Zahan started off as a theatre actor in Makrand Deshpande’s play Pitaji Please. He made his acting debut in 2022 with Faraaz. The 32-year-old actor gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Sunil Kumar Gupta, the former superintendent of Delhi’s Tihar Jail, in Black Warrant directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

The Netflix prison drama propelled Zahan to the IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list, where he ranked in the top 10 three times, even reaching the No. 1 spot once.

During an interview, Zahan admitted that Black Warrant was a “turning point” in his career.

Aaishvary Thackeray

Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray marked his acting debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi. The film follows the lives of identical twins, Babloo and Dabloo, who are in love with the same woman (played by Vedika Pinto).

Taking on a double role in his very first film, Thackeray struck a chord with audiences and emerged as one of the breakout stars of the year. Beyond being a phenomenal actor, he is also an accomplished music composer, lyricist, and singer.

Monica Panwar

Following her standout performance in the horror web series Khauf on Prime Video, Monika Panwar received IMDb’s Breakout Star STARmeter Award.

Panwar portrays Madhu, a young woman experiencing supernatural occurrences after relocating from Gwalior to Delhi, in the series. She has garnered praise for her nuanced performance in Khauf.

The show, lauded for its atmospheric storytelling catapulted Panwar into the top ranks of IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list, peaking at No. 2.

Panwar’s journey from theatre school to the screen has been shaped by passion and perseverance. Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal’s Dukaan was her first feature film, in which she also made her debut as a leading actor.

Before Khauf, Panwar gained recognition for her roles in Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, Choona, and Gaanth: Chapter One: Jamnaa Paar.