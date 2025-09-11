Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s ‘Saiyaara’ to hit Netflix this week, streamer confirms

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s 2025 blockbuster Saiyaara is set to premiere on Netflix on September 12, the streaming platform confirmed on Thursday.

“Bas kuch pal baaki hain, phir Saiyaara ki kahaani hogi aapki Watch Saiyaara, out 12 September on Netflix,” the streamer wrote alongside a poster on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara hit theatres on July 18. The film revolves around struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collaborate on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, which threatens to disrupt their bond.

Saiyaara marks the first collaboration between Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films.

The romance musical drama has been making waves at the box office as well as music charts globally. A week after its premiere, it crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in India. The Mohit Suri directorial is the second Hindi film to cross the Rs 200-crore mark at the domestic box office in 2025, apart from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have also received the IMDb Breakout Star STARmeter Awards. In the Global 100 chart by IMDb, Aneet ranks at 64, while Ahaan has found a place at 75.

The title track for the Mohit Suri directorial debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Global 200 singles chart, becoming the first Hindi song to achieve the feat.

In July, the Saiyaara song also became the first Bollywood track to make it to Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart. The track by Tanishk Bagchi, Farheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami beat songs by Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga on the Spotify chart.