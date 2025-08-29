After Taylor Swift’s engagement, Selena Gomez enjoys bachelorette party with friends in Cabo

Days after pop icon Taylor Swift announced her engagement, her longtime best friend, singer Selena Gomez, tapped into the pre-wedding spirit and enjoyed a fun-filled bachelorette party with her friends in Cabo. The singer-actress is set to tie the knot with music producer Benny Blanco soon. Here’s a look.

1 5 Instagram/ @selenagomez

ADVERTISEMENT

Selena’s bachelorette party was all about cosy beachside dinners, good food, music and lots of laughs. The Calm Down singer got engaged to Benny in December last year.

In one of the pictures in the Instagram carousel, she can be seen enjoying a serene moment on a comfy couch on a balcony overlooking the beach. Her choice of outfit for the evening? A white mini off-shoulder dress with intricate floral design. She dropped the bunch of photos on a casual note without any captions.

2 5 Instagram/ @selenagomez

In another photo, the Only Murders in the Building actress sported a bikini paired with a wedding veil as she soaked in the sun on the beach. The words “Bride to be” were strewn across the veil, which she didn’t let go even for a night out with friends later on.

3 5 Instagram/ @selenagomez

For the night out, Selena wore a pearl outfit paired with statement jewellery.

4 5 Instagram/ @selenagomez

The singer, who collaborated with her fiance Benny for several musical projects in the past, posed for the lens in her bridal-themed hotel room. “Mrs. Levin” read a balloon sign put up across the wall behind her.

Selena and Benny recently teamed up for the album I Said I Love You First, which explores themes of their love and relationship. The duo also previously worked on production for Selena’s songs on her Revival album, and later collaborated on the single I Can't Get Enough and the standalone single Single Soon.

5 5 Instagram/ @selenagomez

From sipping cocktails by the beach to enjoying yacht rides, Selena seems to have had the time of her life at the party.

Selena and Benny started dating in July 2023 around the time of the former's birthday. After dating rumours were rife about the couple, the 32-year-old singer-actor went public with her relationship in December 2023.