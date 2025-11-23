After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, The Liver Doc trains guns on Sonali Bendre for promoting naturopathy

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre’s recent Instagram post on autophagy has prompted a strong reaction from hepatologist Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, who questioned the promotion of naturopathy in the context of cancer recovery.

Bendre wrote, “Back in 2018, when I was diagnosed with cancer, my naturopath introduced me to a study called Autophagy. It played a huge role in my recovery. So I read, learned, experimented… and slowly built it into my routine. And I’ve continued to follow it ever since.”

Responding on X, Philips, known by his handle The Liver Doc, said, “Dear Ms. Bendre… I expected better from you.” He called celebrity cancer survivors an “important asset” for patients and families, adding, “You are not helping here, by promoting quackery.”

Referring to her diagnosis, he said, “In 2018, you were diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic endometrial cancer… You moved to New York for an intense cancer treatment regimen, including chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.”

“Your cancer went into remission after chemotherapy, radiation and surgery… Not because of Naturopathy. Not because of autophagy,” he added.

Philips described autophagy as “simply your cells’ recycling system,” and said claims that fasting activates it to treat or prevent cancer have “no credible human evidence.” He argued that its role in cancer is “highly context-dependent and still being researched.”

He also urged caution about unverified alternative therapies, saying, “Fraudulent cancer treatments offered under the guise of naturopathy are a serious issue.”

Bendre has not commented on the exchange so far.

The Liver Doc has engaged in a similar public debate with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu earlier this year. In July, he called her “health and science illiterate” for recommending hydrogen peroxide nebulisation, arguing that it is “dangerous for health.”

Samantha, in turn, defended her post, saying she shared the treatment “with good intention,” and criticised the tone of his comments.