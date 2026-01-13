MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
After Spotify, ‘Stranger Things’ actor Joe Kerry’s song ‘End of Beginning’ tops Billboard 200

The 2022 track has replaced Taylor Swift’s latest release ‘Fate of Ophelia’ on the chart

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.01.26, 04:30 PM
Joe Keery

Joe Keery File picture

After claiming the top spot on the Spotify Global 50 charts, actor-singer Joe Keery’s song End of Beginning reached the No 1 spot on the Billboard Global 200, the music record chart announced on Tuesday.

“Djo’s ‘End of Beginning’ rises to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, becoming the biggest song in the world for the first time,” Billboard wrote on Instagram. The song has replaced Taylor Swift’s latest release Fate of Ophelia.

Earlier, the film claimed the top spot on the Spotify Global 50 charts, replacing The Fate of Ophelia.

After the release of the final volume of Stranger Things Season 5 on January 1, the track set a record of 6.52 million plays on the music streaming platform, whereas Swift’s Fate of Ophelia made a record of 6.21 million plays.

The top five songs on the global chart include Golden from K-pop Demon Hunters, Olivia Dean’s Man I Need, and sombr's Back to Friends.

Joe Keery, who goes by the stage name Djo, released End of Beginning in 2022 from the album Decide. However, the song gained popularity on social media in 2024. It was even nominated for Top Rock Song at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards and Social Song of the Year at the 2025 American Music Awards.

Joe Keery is known for playing the heroic high school grad Steve Harrington in Stranger Things.

Stranger Things concluded its nearly decade-long journey with the Hawkins gang — Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery), Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) — facing off against their archenemy Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) one final time.

The show also stars Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton in key roles.

