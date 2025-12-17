Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ crosses Rs 400-crore mark in India on Day 12

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 300-crore milestone in India on its ninth day in theatres, trade figures show.

The spy thriller collected a record-breaking Rs 30 crore nett on Day 12 at the domestic box office, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The film began its box office journey with a collection of 28.60 crore nett in India on Day 1, followed by Rs 33.10 crore nett on the second day. On Day 3, the film earned Rs 44.80 crore nett.

The daily collection dropped to Rs 24.30 crore nett on Monday, but kept gradually rising through the week. Tuesday fetched Rs 28.60 crore nett, followed by Rs 29.20 crore nett on Wednesday and Rs 29.40 crore nett on Thursday. The second week began with a collection of Rs 34.70 crore nett on second Friday.

Dhurandhar had a record-breaking second weekend in theatres, minting Rs 111 crore nett on Day 9 and 10, cumulatively. On its second Monday, the film added another Rs 30.5 crore nett to its earnings.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer has earned Rs 412.18 crore nett in India so far.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Directed by Aditya Dhar and inspired by real events, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna-led fantasy film Akhanda 2 has earned Rs 70.70 crore nett in India after five days of theatrical run, Sacnilk reported.