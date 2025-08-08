Aditi Rao Hydari to be honoured with Diversity in Cinema Award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari will be felicitated with the Diversity in Cinema Award at the upcoming edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), the organisers announced on Friday.

The actor will attend the festival as guest of honour. She will be recognised for her immense contribution to cinema and her impactful performances across mediums, a press release said.

"Aditi, who captured hearts with her unforgettable portrayal of Bibbo Jaan in 'Heeramandi', continues to mesmerize global audiences with her poise, talent, and effortless screen presence. Her participation in IFFM 2025 is expected to elevate the excitement and add a regal charm to the gala celebration of Indian cinema on foreign shores," it added.

Hydari, known for her roles in films such as Padmaavat, Kaatru Veliyidai, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Sufiyum Sujatayum, and the series Jubilee, described the Diversity in Cinema Award as a “special honour.” "Melbourne has always been warm and welcoming, and to be celebrated in a city that celebrates cinema with such passion is deeply humbling,” the actor said in a statement.

Festival director Mitu Bhowmik Lange praised the actor’s artistic achievements and said she is the "epitome of grace and excellence".

"Her work speaks volumes of her versatility and strength as an artist. We are absolutely delighted to welcome her to IFFM 2025 and to honour her with the Diversity in Cinema Award," she added.

The 2025 edition of IFFM will be held from August 14 to 24 across Melbourne, featuring a packed schedule of screenings, red carpet galas, industry panels, and the IFFM Awards.





