Republic Day: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan extend wishes

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan were among the many Indian celebrities who extended their wishes on 77th Republic Day Monday.

“Proud to be Indian - our country teaches us there is strength, unity, and diversity. Happy Republic Day to all of us. Jai Hind and love to all,” wrote Shah Rukh on his Instagram story. Alia, on the other hand, shared a picture of a drawing made by her daughter Raha. “Happy Republic Day,” she captioned Raha’s sketch of the tricolour.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of the Indian national flag with the caption, “Happy Republic Day.” “This day...77 years ago. Happy Republic Day,” wrote Citadel star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, sharing a photograph from the annals of history on her Instagram Story.

Chhaava actor Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Happy 77th Republic Day.” Kaushal’s co-star in the Laxman Utekar-directed historical drama, Rashmika Mandanna, also extended her wishes.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan penned a note on his X handle. “The Indian Republic was born when our forefathers chose to throw off the imperial yoke and govern themselves through the Constitution. Its strength lies in respecting diversity, federalism, and the democratic spirit. As long as the Constitution lives in our conduct, the Republic remains strong. Happy #RepublicDay to all my fellow Indians,” he wrote.

Jr NTR wrote on X, “77th Republic Day! Proud of our Constitution. Proud to be Indian. Jai Hind.”

While Sidharth Malhotra shared a post with the caption, “Happy Republic Day. Different voices, one spirit, one India”, Varun Dhawan shared a photo of himself from a promotional event of Border 2 to wish his fans on Republic Day.

Maniesh Paul shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Republic Day. Proud to be an Indian! Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

Suniel Shetty penned a note on his X handle, “Freedom gave us a voice. The Republic gave us responsibility. May we always honour it. For the tricolour. For the nation. Always Jai Hind. Jai Bharat.”

Actors Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Soha Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor also extended Republic Day wishes to fans and followers.