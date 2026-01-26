EU opens probe into Musk’s Grok chatbot over explicit AI images shared on X platform

The European Commission has launched an investigation into Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over the generation and spread of explicit imagery, including content involving women and children, according to a statement by an Irish member of the European Parliament.

Regina Doherty said the probe would examine whether X, Musk’s social media platform, complied with its obligations under European Union digital legislation.

The investigation will assess adherence to rules on risk mitigation, content governance and the protection of fundamental rights, she said.

A spokesperson for the European Commission did not immediately respond to requests seeking confirmation of the investigation. X also did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on Monday.

“This case raises very serious questions about whether platforms are meeting their legal obligations to assess risks properly and to prevent illegal and harmful content from spreading,” Doherty said in an emailed statement.

Earlier this month, the Commission said AI-generated images of undressed women and children circulating on X were unlawful and “appalling,” adding its voice to growing global criticism over the misuse of generative artificial intelligence.

The probe comes as EU regulators step up scrutiny of major technology platforms under sweeping digital laws aimed at curbing harmful online content and strengthening accountability.

Doherty said the images had exposed wider weaknesses in how emerging AI technologies are regulated and enforced.

"The European Union has clear rules to protect people online. Those rules must mean something in practice, especially when powerful technologies are deployed at scale. No company operating in the EU is above the law," she added.