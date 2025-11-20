98th Oscars: New award for casting, 23 other trophies to be given away in 2026

The Academy Awards will add another competitive category to its live telecast in 2026, with a new prize for achievement in casting set to debut at the 98th Oscars in March, the academy told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The addition brings the total number of awards presented on the March 15 broadcast to 24, alongside major categories including best picture and best actor and actress.

The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had approved the new category last year, though it was unclear until now whether it would make the final broadcast.

Other than the short-lived “popular film Oscar,” which never advanced, the casting award marks the first new competitive category since best animated feature was introduced in 2001.

Earlier this year, the academy also announced plans to launch a stunt design award, beginning with the 100th Oscars in 2028.

Members of the casting directors branch will guide the process by narrowing contenders to a 10-film shortlist, similar to the procedures used for documentary, international film, makeup & hairstyling, score, song, sound, visual effects and the three short film categories. Shortlists will be released on 16 December, followed by the full slate of nominees on 22 January.

Comedian Conan O’Brien is set to host the 2026 edition of the Academy Awards, which will be held on 15 March.