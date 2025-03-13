‘Holiyaan’ to ‘Rang Barse’: 9 songs you must have on your playlist this Holi

Holi is incomplete without peppy, foot-tapping numbers. From Kishore Kumar’s evergreen classics to the infectious energy of Vishal Dadlani’s hits, here are nine Bollywood songs — old and new — that deserve a spot on your Holi playlist.

Bam Bam Bole from Sikandar

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna set the dance floor ablaze in the track Bam Bam Bole from AR Murugadoss’s upcoming massy actioner Sikandar, slated to hit theatres on Eid this year. Pritam composed the music for the song, which offers a glimpse of the crackling chemistry between Rashmika and Salman. Sung by Shaan and Dev Negi, the rap for the song is written and performed by Shaikhspeare, Y-Ash and Husxain (Bombay Lokal).

Birangay from Azaad

Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani throw gulaal at each other and set the dance floor on fire in the song Birangay from their debut film Azaad. The two debutantes smear gulaal on each other and light up the screen with their energetic moves in the music video of the track sung by Amit Trivedi and Meenal Jain. With lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the foot-tapping number is the perfect Holi anthem.

Holiyaan from Vedaa

The Vedaa song Holiyaan is one of the peppiest Holi songs to come out in recent years. In the music sequence, Sharvari Wagh’s aspiring boxer dances her heart out during the festival of colours. Sung by Nikhita Gandhi and Asha Sapera, Holiyaan captures Sharvari grooving to peppy beats as handfuls of gulaals are tossed in all directions. Holiyaan’s hook step — rubbing of fists followed by a thumka — and Arushi Kaushal’s lyrics make the track a perfect Holi number.

Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Pritam’s Balam Pichkari from Ayan Mukerji’s 2013 romantic comedy film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani became the Holi anthem for both Gen Z and Millennials. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade, this energetic number features Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin who let loose at a small-town Holi celebration on their way back from a trekking adventure in Manali. A carefree Deepika, once the shy and reserved girl, embraces the spirit of the festival, inviting Ranbir to join in as the group indulges in thandai, dancing and splashing colours.

Rang Barse from Silsila

Whether it’s a small family celebration with gulal or a full-fledged colour splashing event with your friends, Amitabh Bachchan’s baritone voice in Rang Barse playing in the background will add to the intoxicating essence of Holi. Composed by Shiv-Hari and penned by Harivansh Rai Bachchan, this timeless classic from Silsila showcases ex-lovers Bachchan and Rekha’s palpable chemistry at a Holi gathering, where they cross paths with their respective partners, Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar. Making for a festival favourite, the song features flirtatious exchanges and playful dance moves that create awkwardness for their partners.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from War

This high-energy track from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War is reminiscent of the classic track from Aap Ki Kasam but the title is the only thing that the two songs have in common. Hrithik and Tiger are an unparalleled match with their foot-tapping moves, choreographed by Bosco — Caesar. Set to desi dhol beats, the song is the perfect track for a dance session with loved ones.

Holi Ke Din from Sholay

In Holi Ke Din, a quintessential Holi song from the cult classic Sholay, Dharmendra and Hema Malini delight viewers with their undeniable chemistry as they lead a bustling Holi celebration in their village. The playful teasing between Basanti and Veeru, coupled with the vibrant background and Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar’s vocals, makes this song an evergreen Holi favourite.



Do Me a Favor, Let’s Play Holi from Waqt- The Race Against Time

Anu Malik’s unconventional voice and Sunidhi Chauhan’s youthful exuberance make Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi a crowd favourite at every Holi party. Composed by Malik for Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s 2005 film Waqt- The Race Against Time, this peppy song featuring Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra was picturised on an elaborate set. The chemistry between Akshay and Priyanka is palpable as the two play Holi with water guns and smear colours on each other. The second half of the song shows Akshay and Priyanka raindancing in the backdrop of hills.

Soni Soni from Mohabbatein

A classic 2000s track from Mohabbatein, Soni Soni reflects the film’s themes of love, happiness and the triumph of love over fear. Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, accompanied by Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Shergill, Shamita Shetty and Kim Sharma, revel in the festival’s colours. Sung by Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar, the song brings together youthful exuberance, love and the spirit of Holi.