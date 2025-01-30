‘The Last of Us’ S2 to ‘Until Dawn’: 6 must-watch video game-to-screen adaptations in 2025

Gamers and non-gamers alike are in for a treat this year as several movies based on video games are lined up for release. Here are six game-to-screen adaptations that must be on your watchlist.

The Last of Us Season 2

1 6 Pedro Pascal in 'The Last of Us' Season 2 YouTube

After the massive success of its first season, The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, will be back with its second instalment this April. Based on the eponymous video game developed by Naughty Dog for PlayStation consoles, the story unfolds two decades after the collapse of civilisation due to a pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection. Joel Miller, a resilient survivor, is tasked with escorting Ellie, a 14-year-old girl who is the key to saving humanity, out of a harsh quarantine zone.

Season 1 ended with Miller going on a killing spree and saving Ellie from a fatal medical procedure. Season 2 will see Joel feeling guilty for lying about it to Ellie and recalling his actions. New characters Jesse, played by Young Mazino, and Dina, played by Isabela Merced, are also set to feature. Catherine O'Hara will star as Joel’s therapist.

Where to watch: JioCinema

A Minecraft Movie

2 6 Jack Black in 'A Minecraft Movie' IMDb

The limitless world of Minecraft with its vibrant cubic wonderland is coming to the big screen in a movie adaptation with Jack Black starring as Steve, the iconic main character. Exploring the adventure and magic of the sandbox universe, A Minecraft Movie will follow four misfits — Garrett ‘The Garbage Man’ Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers) and Dawn (Danielle Brooks) — who find themselves at odds in real life when they are suddenly pulled into a bizarre world filled with blocks that thrive on imagination.

Where to watch: At theatres; will release on April 4

Return to Silent Hill

3 6 Jeremy Irvine in 'Return to Silent Hill' IMDb

Horror fans are in for a treat as the third instalment in the Silent Hills franchise, based on Konami’s popular survival video game, is slated for release this year. Adapted from the video game Silent Hills 2, the film will introduce James Sunderland (Jeremy Irvine), a widower who heads to Silent Hill after finding a mysterious letter in his deceased wife Mary Shepherd-Sunderland’s handwriting, mentioning that she is waiting for him in their “special place”. Upon arrival, he discovers that the town which once held a special place in his heart is now haunted by malevolent creatures.

Where to watch: At theatres

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

4 6 A poster of 'Five Nights at Freddy’s' 2

After the success of the first Five Nights at Freddy's film in 2023, fans can look forward to a thrilling sequel. The popular horror game series, created by indie game developer Scott Cawthon, follows a group of night guards and other characters at a haunted pizzeria. They try to survive five levels (aka ‘nights’) from midnight to 6am while being hunted by homicidal animatronic characters determined to kill the player. Directed by Emma Tammi, the upcoming instalment has Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio and Matthew Lillard reprising their roles from the first film.

Where to watch: At theatres; to be released in December

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

5 6 A still from 'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep' IMDb

Both the game and screen adaptations of The Witcher, based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, are currently growing. While the fourth part of the fantasy action game is set to come out in 2026, an animated film titled The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will drop on Netflix on February 11.

Additionally, the fourth season of the Netflix live-action series, The Witcher, in which Liam Hemsworth has replaced Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, is also expected to release later this year. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will follow mutant hunter Geralt, who gets hired to investigate attacks by monsters in a seaside village. After unravelling an age-old conflict between humans and sea people, Geralt races against time to avoid an impending war.

Where to watch: Netflix; streaming from February 11

Until Dawn

6 6 A still from 'Until Dawn' IMDb

Adapted from the 2015 video game Until Dawn, this film is set in the game universe but follows an original standalone narrative. Directed by David F. Sandberg, Until Dawn stars Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A'zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli and Peter Stormare, who also appeared in the game. The story follows Clover, who visits a remote valley with his friends to find his missing sister Melanie. They are trapped and horrifically murdered in a secluded mountain lodge only to wake up and relive the terrifying events of the evening they died.

Where to watch: At theatres; to release on April 25