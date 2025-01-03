6 Ghibli food moments that feel like a warm hug on a frosty evening

There’s something magical about the way Studio Ghibli captures the therapeutic nature of food with its sizzles, warmth and irresistible charm. From the golden crust of Kiki’s pumpkin and herring pie to the hearty ramen bowls in Whisper of the Heart, Ghibli’s food scenes feel like a warm hug on a chilly evening. But these moments go beyond mouthwatering visuals— they are intrinsically tied to the narrative, the characters and their emotions, bringing out themes of love, family and personal growth.

As nippy winter evenings invite us to seek cosy comfort in nostalgia, revisiting these iconic food moments offers not just a treat for the eyes but a sense of quiet healing. Here’s a look at 6 such moments which are a perfect escape into a world where food — be it snacks or meals — are rituals of care and connection.

Pumpkin and herring pie in Kiki's Delivery Service

A coming-of-age story with a fair bit of magic and witches, Kiki’s Delivery Service revolves around Kiki, a thirteen-year-old witch-in-training who embarks on a year-long journey to live independently only to find out how harsh the real world is. Kiki’s journey of self-discovery is rooted in her efforts to help other people, like delivering a scrumptious pumpkin and herring pie from an old woman to her granddaughter. Though the pie isn’t appreciated by the recipient, the scene captures the love and effort that goes into making food for others. The rustic warmth of the golden crusted pie exudes a homely charm, making it a perfect dish you’d crave to indulge in winter.

Ramen in Whisper of the Heart

For many, a steaming bowl of ramen is comfort food that makes everything better, and in Whisper of the Heart, it becomes a quiet moment of connection between two individuals. In the film, Shizuku, an aspiring writer, meets Seiji, a boy who wants to become a master violin maker in Italy. Being surrounded by ambitious figures, including Seiji, Shizuku battles with self-doubt. As she struggles with her insecurities, she finds an unexpected source of support in Seiji's grandfather, Shirō Nishi, who encourages her to write her first novel.

After sharing her novel with him, she breaks down, realising she’s been forcing her progress all along. The scene culminates in a silent moment at the dinner table by a fireplace, with a teary-eyed Shizuku and her elderly mentor indulging in bowls of ramen. The simplicity of the moment, paired with Shirō’s comforting story of The Baron — a cat figurine central to Shizuku’s novel, reminds viewers of the joy to be found in life’s small pleasures.

Ham and cheese sandwich in Ponyo

As with most Ghibli food moments, the scene in which Sosuke shares his ham and cheese sandwich with Ponyo brims with childlike wonder. This simple moment aims to highlight their connection and comfort as well as Ponyo’s desire to be human for the first time. It’s heartwarming to see Sosuke’s delight in sharing her fluffy bread layered with egg and ham with Ponyo. This emotional scene, reflecting the innocence of the two characters, is followed by Ponyo’s refusal to eat when she is back with her father. Although the movie doesn’t have as many food moments as other Ghibli films, it is a visual treat to see the bond that sharing a little comfort food can strengthen between the two friends.

Bento in My Neighbor Totoro

In My Neighbor Totoro, one of the most beloved films by Miyazaki, Satsuki lovingly prepares a bento box for her younger sister, Mei. The meticulously arranged rice, vegetables and pickles in colourful boxes showcases the little girl’s care and love for her sister. This small yet meaningful moment highlights the bond between the siblings, who move to the countryside with their father and discover a magical forest creature, Totoro, on one of their adventures. It truly captures the wholesome warmth in homemade meals that cannot be found elsewhere!

Calcifer’s breakfast in Howl’s Moving Castle

The adorable fire demon, Calcifer, frying bacon and eggs over his flames (and chomping on the items all the while!) in the eccentric wizard Howl’s legged castle is one of the most iconic food scenes in Ghibli history. The sizzling sounds heard while he takes pleasure in making breakfast for everyone perfectly captures the beauty and the joys of cooking. The food shared among Sophie, Howl and their other unlikely companions symbolises the therapeutic power of a dish made with love and the bonds that are built over shared food.

Onigiri in Spirited Away

After enduring hardships and turmoil in the deserted town inhabited by supernatural beings, the film’s teenage protagonist, Chihiro, finds solace in a simple onigiri given to her by Haku. As she digs into the soft and plump rice balls, she feels comforted. The moment emphasises how food, be it simple or lavish, can provide emotional support in the face of vulnerability.

The film, which won Miyazaki an Oscar in the Best Animated Feature category in 2003, about a teenager’s quest for independence and self-acceptance is underscored by the food Chihiro encounters throughout her journey. From the lavish feast that traps her parents in the abandoned amusement park to the onigiri that offers her a respite, food in Spirited Away stands for emotional connection, growth, and identity.

