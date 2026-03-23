50 years ago, ‘Star Wars’ rolled its first shot. Here’s how it unfolded

What would become one of cinema’s most influential franchises began without fanfare 50 years ago, when filming for The Star Wars got underway in the Tunisian desert on March 22, 1976.

The project, produced by Lucasfilm and financed by 20th Century Fox, started principal photography on salt flats near the Sahara, doubling as the fictional planet Tatooine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director George Lucas, then 31, had entered production following the mixed reception of THX 1138 and the commercial success of American Graffiti.

The first scene shot involved a droid sale sequence featuring Owen Lars and Luke Skywalker. Actor Phil Brown delivered the first recorded line of dialogue in the production: “Alright, fine, let’s go.”

Mark Hamill, who played Luke, also recorded an early line in an unused take during the same setup.

Filming utilised two cameras, capturing both wide and close angles of the homestead and the Jawa sandcrawler, as per a blog entry on the film franchise’s website.

However, the opening day was marked by technical setbacks. Actor Anthony Daniels faced difficulties in the C-3PO costume, while droid units malfunctioned, with frequent mechanical failures disrupting takes.

Improvisation became necessary, particularly in handling a faulty astromech unit later known as R5-D4. Crew members modified equipment on-site to complete required shots amid tight schedules.

Attempts were also made to shoot the now-iconic twin sunset scene, though the footage was not used due to unfavourable weather conditions. The effort nevertheless resulted in the first visual effects plate for Industrial Light & Magic, which had been set up by Lucas to handle the film’s effects.

By the end of the day, the crew had completed 14 setups and around 34 takes. Production challenges persisted in the following days, including adverse weather and evolving story elements.

At the time, the film’s outcome remained uncertain. Five decades later, that first day of shooting is widely regarded as the starting point of the global success of Star Wars, which reshaped modern filmmaking and popular culture.

The film is scheduled to return to theatres on February 19, 2027, to mark its 50th anniversary.