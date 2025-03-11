Wheesung’s death puts spotlight back on mysterious passing of South Korean celebs

K-pop singer Wheesung’s mysterious death, suspected to be a suicide, has put the spotlight back on mental health of South Korean celebrities, with many blaming unrealistic expectations, social media bullying and hero worshipping as the reason behind growing stress in industry members, often leading to unnatural deaths.

Wheesung, popularly known by his stage name Realslow, was found dead in his Seoul apartment on March 10 at the age of 43. Though no foul play has been reported, authorities are still investigating the cause of his untimely demise.

Following Wheesung’s passing, South Korea’s fiercely competitive entertainment industry faces renewed criticism about its work culture, bullying on social media, alleged exploitative contracts, and over-critical fans.

The South Korean entertainment industry lost at least five celebrities in recent years.

Kim Sae-ron found dead after conviction in drink-driving case

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, who gained popularity as a child actor, passed away on February 16. According to police reports, Sae-ro, who was 24 years old, was found dead at her residence. Police said Kim’s death was a suicide. The actress, who last appeared in the popular Netflix series Bloodhounds (2023), suffered a setback in her career after she faced public criticism following conviction in a drink-driving case of 2022.

Reportedly, several of Sae-ron’s scenes were removed from the 2023 series to minimise her screen presence following the case. The actress appeared in popular series and films, including Hi! School: Love On (2014), A Girl at My Door (2014) and Secret Healer (2016).

Song Jae-rim found dead at residence, a two-page letter found

Actor-model Song Jae-rim, who gained popularity with the 2019 drama Clean With Passion For Now, passed away mysteriously in November 2024 at the age of 39. Though the cause of the death is still undisclosed, according to police reports, a two-page letter was found at the actor’s residence. Followed by the discovery, rumours surfaced online suggesting that the actor might have killed himself.

Song Jae Rim made his debut with the film Actresses (2009). He rose to fame for his role in the 2012 drama The Moon Embracing the Sun. He also made notable appearances in projects such as Two Weeks (2013), Unkind Ladies (2015), and Queen Woo (2024).

Shin Hae-ri died after announcing early retirement

South Korean model Shin Hae-ri, who gained popularity after winning the Miss Korea Gyeongnam pageant in 2012, passed away on September 14, 2024, with the cause remaining undisclosed. Hae-ri, who was 32 when she died, began her modelling career at South Korean racing events in 2014 and started serving as a ring girl for South Korean mixed martial arts Road Fighting Championship in 2018.

On August 31, 2024, she announced an early retirement from her modelling career before her death. “I thought I'd feel relieved, but I even shed tears,” she said.

Haesoo found dead days before a concert

K-pop trot singer Haesoo, who was popularly known for her single My Life I Will, passed away on May 12, 2023. The singer’s body was discovered by the police at a hotel room alongside what was presumed to be a suicide letter. The singer, who was 29 years old when she passed away, was set to perform at a concert on May 20 that year. According to the South Korean news channel YTN, Haesoo started her singing career in November 2019.

The singer has also appeared in several Korean television shows, including Immortal Songs and Boss in the Mirror.

Moon Bin found dead ahead of largest K-pop concert

Moon Bin, the singer from the popular K-pop boy band Astro, was found dead at his home on April 19, 2023. His body was discovered by the band’s manager. Though the cause of his death wasn’t disclosed by his agency, Fantagio Music, fans on social media alleged that stress could have been the reason behind his demise.

The singer, who debuted as a model and actor, was also a part of Astro’s sub-group named Moonbin & Sanha, which was scheduled to perform at the Dream Concert, one of the largest K-pop joint concerts, in May of that year. The band’s performance was postponed after the singer's death.