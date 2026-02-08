Months after cancer diagnosis, 3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold dies at 47

Brad Arnold, founder and lead vocalist of American rock band 3 Doors Down, passed away on Saturday, nine months after revealing that he had kidney cancer, the group said on Sunday. He was 47.

Taking to Instagram, the band shared a joint statement, penning an emotional tribute to Arnold. “With heavy hearts, we share the news that Brad Arnold, founder, lead singer, and songwriter of 3 Doors Down, passed away on Saturday, February 7th, at the age of 47,” they wrote.

“With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer,” the note further reads.

In a video shared on social media in May 2025, Arnold said that he had been diagnosed with advanced-stage clear cell renal carcinoma that had spread to one of his lungs. Following the revelation, the band canceled their 2025 summer tour.

As a founding member, vocalist, and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Arnold helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners, the band said.

“Brad's songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s, including the band's breakout hit, Kryptonite, which he wrote in his math class when he was just 15 years old. His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on,” they added.

“Above all, he was a devoted husband to Jennifer, and his kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him. Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends. The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and kindly asks that their privacy be respected. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered,” they signed off.

Formed in 1996 in Escatawpa, Mississippi, 3 Doors Down rose to fame in 2000 after the release of the song Kryptonite, written by Arnold. The track peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Some of their other hits include When I’m Gone and Here Without You, both of which made it to Top Five on the Billboard Hot 100.