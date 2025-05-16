10 Indian films shot in Turkey, Azerbaijan before India-Pak conflict led to boycott calls

Calls for boycotting Turkey and Azerbaijan as film-shooting destinations have gained momentum in India after the two countries extended their support to Pakistan following the launch of Operation Sindoor.

Over the years, Turkey has been a favourite haunt for Indian filmmakers, owing to the country’s scenic beauty coupled with European aesthetics and rich traditions.

Several hit Indian movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Race 2, and Dil Dhadakne Do were shot in the middle eastern countries. Recently, Ajith Kumar-starrer Tamil thriller Vidaamuyarchi was shot in Azerbaijan.

With film bodies like AICWA and FWICE urging filmmakers to say no to shoots in Turkey and Azerbaijan, we take a look at 10 Indian films that feature scenes shot in the two countries.

Films shot in Turkey

Ek Tha Tiger

1 10 IMDb

Several high-octane chase sequences in the Kabir Khan directorial Ek Tha Tiger were shot in various locations in Turkey. Some of the most memorable scenes from the film, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, were shot at the Maiden's Tower in Istanbul, Mardin Zinciriye Medresesi and Mardan Palace in Antalya.

Dil Dhadakne Do

2 10 IDMb

Zoya Akhtar’s 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do takes place mostly on a ship. The story revolves around Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah’s characters inviting their family and friends on a luxurious cruise for their 30th anniversary. Scenes featuring Istanbul’s port and skyline appeared in the film, which was shot across various locations in Turkey, including Istanbul, Antalya and Cappadocia.

Race 2

3 10 IMDb

Race 2, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was mostly filmed in Turkey, particularly in Istanbul and Antalya. Several scenes were shot at the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, a popular casino in Istanbul. John Abraham’s mafia den in the film was part of Mardan Palace in Antalya.

The hit song Be Intehaan from the film was shot at the ruins of the Large Public Roman Bath in Perge, located in Antalya on the southwestern Mediterranean coast of Turkey. The neo-noir action film, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, also featured scenes shot in North Cyprus.

Baby

4 10 IMDb

Istanbul became the centre of Akshay Kumar’s 2015 thriller Baby, directed by Neeraj Pandey. The intense spy narrative was enhanced by action sequences shot in Turkish alleyways and markets, particularly in Beyoğlu and Beykoz Kundura Film Plateau in Istanbul.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

5 10 IMDb

The song Tu Jaane Na from Rajkumar Santoshi’s 2009 film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was shot in Turkey, particularly at Pamukkale. Pamukkale, popularly known as the “cotton castle”, is a natural site with stunning white travertine terraces and mineral-rich thermal waters.

Laal Singh Chaddha

6 10 IMDb

The filming of the Forrest Gump Hindi remake took Aamir Khan and the team from Mount Demirkazık in the Niğde province to Istanbul and Adana. The makers and actors headed to Turkey to complete their shoot after production of films paused in India due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Aamir, who played the titular character in the film, also met with Turkey's First Lady, Emine Erdoğan, at the Huber Mansion in Istanbul during his visit.

Guru

7 10 IMDb

Scenes showing Gurukant Desai’s (Abhishek Bachchan) rise as a businessman were filmed at Nuruosmaniye Mosque and Sultan Ahmed Mosque in Turkey. Featuring Mallika Sherawat as a dancer, the hit dance number Mayyya Mayya was filmed at Istanbul’s Nuruosmaniye Mosque.

Movies made in Azerbaijan:

Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa



8 10 IMDb

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi shared glimpses of the shoot for Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal’s 2024 film Crakk in the Azerbaijan capital Baku on her Instagram stories. She described the city as “cute” and a “quiet” place. The film, directed by Aditya Datt, released in theatres on February 23.

Vidaamuyarchi



9 10 IMDb

Ajith Kumar’s latest film Vidaamuyarchi was shot mostly in Azerbaijan, with some scenes filmed in Thailand. The film, released on February 6, follows Arjun (Ajith), a man on a desperate mission to find his missing wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan). As he faces relentless threats and an unknown enemy, the suspense builds into a pulse-pounding journey.

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan

10 10 Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor shot for one schedule of her debut film Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan with Vikrant Massey in Baku, Azerbaijan. Directed by Santosh Singh, the romantic drama is based on the short story The Eyes Have It by Ruskin Bond. Also starring Zain Khan Durrani, the film is a collaborative production by Mansi and Varun Bagla.