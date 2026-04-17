Victory, very happy: Mamata celebrates SC's deadline extension on electoral rolls update

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday celebrated the latest Supreme Court order extending the rolls update deadline as a “victory” while continuing to target the BJP and its alleged political stooge, the Election Commission.

“Congratulations to everyone. I had been saying from the beginning that victory would be ours. I had asked the voters whose names had been deleted to be patient. I’m very happy and proud of the country’s judicial system,” the Bengal chief minister told journalists in Cooch Behar.

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While the first petition against the SIR was moved by Murshidabad CPM leader Mostari Banu, Mamata has positioned herself as the prime architect of the legal challenge to the exercise that has disenfranchised millions ahead of the Assembly polls.

“Remember, it was I who approached the Supreme Court on the matter.... So today, nobody is happier than me,” Mamata said.

It’s unclear, though, how much actual difference the latest court order would make given the haze around the appellate tribunals’ functioning and speed.

Mamata, in a directive to her organisational machinery, stressed the need for urgent follow-ups.

“Party workers will have to make sure that voter slips are prepared for those whose (cases) are settled by the appellate tribunals. The voter slips should definitely reach all of them before the elections,” she said.

Mamata went on to allege that without her intervention, all the 60-odd lakh people put on the “under-adjudication” list on the grounds of “logical discrepancy” would have been excluded from the rolls.

Addressing a rally in Alipurduar, Mamata said the act amounted to the illegal inducement of voters during an election.

On Wednesday, Trinamool had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission accusing Sitharaman of violating the model code of conduct (MCC).

This complaint had cited Sitharaman’s distribution of weaver identity cards during her Bengal visit while using a government helicopter.

“The Union finance minister is shameless. She is distributing cards now. How can she distribute cards now? (She) is doing illegal things,” the chief minister told the Alipurduar rally.

Mamata said: “I am chargesheeting Prime Miniser (Narendra) Modi. You must sack her. She has breached the MCC.”

Mamata challenged the Election Commission to maintain parity in the model code’s enforcement and hold Sitharaman accountable.

She warned the voters to be wary of such last-minute inducements from the BJP, which she compared to a Ponzi “scam”. She accused the party of collecting sensitive data on people’s bank accounts and addresses under the guise of welfare.

“They are filling out forms during the elections. Everything will be looted from your accounts. Don’t trust them,” Mamata cautioned.

She flagged previous BJP campaign promises that she accused the party of abandoning after the polls.

Her aggressive stance against Sitharaman underscored a broader strategy to target the BJP’s campaign outreach as misuse of official power, and portray the poll panel as biased.