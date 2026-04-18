TMC ‘forces’ Siliguri Municipal Corporation employees to do poll work: CPM leader

The Darjeeling district CPM leadership on Friday alleged that employees of the Trinamool Congress-run Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) are being forced to participate in campaigns for the Assembly elections.

Veteran CPM leader Ashok Bhattacharya, who is the election agent of Saradhindu Chakraborty, the party’s candidate from the Siliguri Assembly constituency, said they have lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission (EC).

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Bhattacharya alleged that civic employees are being compelled to assist with election-related work for Gautam Deb, the mayor and the Trinamool candidate from the same seat.

“They were threatened with consequences after the elections if they refused to participate in political activities,” Bhattacharya said at a news conference in Siliguri.

He also claimed that several unauthorised hoardings installed across the city are being used by the Trinamool, who are not paying the required taxes. He termed it a gross violation of the model code of conduct currently in force.

“We have submitted a complaint against such illegal activities and urged the Election Commission to take necessary action,” he added.

The CPM also criticised the BJP, alleging that saffron flags —usually associated with the party — have been placed across the city, often under the guise of religious events, and have not been removed.

“It is widely known that these saffron flags represent the BJP. Yet many remain in place across the city. We have highlighted this issue in our complaint to the EC as well,” Bhattacharya said.

Ranjan Sarkar, the deputy mayor of Siliguri and Deb’s election agent, said: “These are baseless allegations by CPM. We have never engaged in any illegal practices or forced civic employees to take part in election activities. Such practices were part of CPM’s own political culture when they were in power.”

Left rally

The CPM state committee leader, Jibesh Sarkar, said the party has planned an intensive campaign over the next three days, involving interactive sessions with different sections of society from Friday through Sunday. “We will also organise a massive rally in support of CPM candidates in Siliguri on April 20,” he added.