Mamata Banerjee says BJP tried to cancel Bhabanipur nomination, claims intervention by party workers

At Keshiyari in Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of trying to cancel her Bhabanipur candidature and interfering with the electoral process.

“The BJP, with the EC's help, tried to invalidate my candidature from Bhabanipur yesterday by trying to file two false affidavits against me, but we foiled their game plan,” she said. Mamata is contesting from Bhabanipur against Suvendu Adhikari.

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She alleged large-scale deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

“More than 250 people have died due to the SIR exercise. Of the 90 lakh deleted voters, 60 lakh are Hindus while 30 lakh are Muslims... Since we speak in Bengali, are we not Indians? Do we need to constantly prove our citizenship?” she said.

“SIR is a big scam which will be proved one day,” she added.

The CM accused the BJP of trying to influence the outcome of the polls. “This is why they are deleting voters' names. They are also planning to tinker with EVMs to turn the results in their favour,” she said, calling a senior EC official “BJP's main washing machine.”

She warned party workers about counting day. “They don’t want free and fair elections. On the day of counting, they will try to declare the results of those seats first where the BJP will be leading, while seats where the TMC is ahead will be counted slowly.”

“After that, they would switch off the lights and tamper with the mandate of the people. Don’t leave an inch to the BJP. Check the EVMs thoroughly,” she said.

On the Uniform Civil Code, the chief minister said, “They promised UCC to take away your rights to practise your religious faith and follow rituals as per customs and tradition. By bringing UCC, they want to ensure that all religious practices are the same. UCC means one BJP, one rule. Why are you bringing in such Bills in Parliament when we are busy with the polls. Once you are not in power any more in Delhi, we will scrap such draconian Bills. We will not allow its implementation in West Bengal.”

At Jhargram, she raised questions about representation and campaign funding. “During elections, they talk about giving 33 per cent reservation for women, but what is the representation of women in their own party? Why did they not implement the promise earlier?”

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, she said, “They are like migratory birds. Why are they missing when natural calamities strike?”

On women’s safety, she said, “What happened to the women wrestlers? What happened in Unnao and Hathras?”

She also asked party workers to stay alert on polling day, alleging that people could be brought in from outside. She claimed local officials had been transferred and replaced.

“Who gave them the right to impose their diktat on our dietary habits?” she said, referring to food restrictions in BJP-ruled states.

On delimitation, she said, “They are threatening everybody. Around 500 administrative officials from Bengal have been transferred, but that has not delayed any of our social welfare projects.”