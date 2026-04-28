Poll curbs on traffic today and tomorrow; Kolkata Police share circular ahead of big day

Vehicle restrictions will be enforced on several roads across the city on Tuesday, Wednesday (polling day) and May 4 (counting day), police said on Monday.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand said multiple stretches will also be declared “no parking” zones during the three days.

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Movement of all goods vehicles, “except those connected with the election process”, will be restricted between 5am and 10pm on polling and counting days, according to a police circular.

Vehicle restrictions

Restrictions on movement of all vehicles (except residents and election-duty vehicles) from 5am to 10pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and May 4 on the following stretches:

From Judges Court Road-Alipore Road crossing, all east-bound vehicles will be diverted via Alipore Road From Hazra crossing

Alipore-bound vehicles will be diverted north and south along SP Mukherjee Road

Lord Sinha Road may be closed to traffic whenever necessary

Gitanjali Road, behind Acropolis Mall and Gitanjali Stadium, in Kasba, will be one-way from west to east on Tuesday and from east to west on polling day

The existing auto stand near Vivekananda College (Behala) will be shifted to the western flank of Diamond Harbour Road near Reliance Trends

Parking

Restrictions on vehicle parking on Tuesday, Wednesday and May 4:

Ballygunge Circular Road (between Ballygunge Phari and Gurusaday Road, both sides)

Ritchie Road (both sides)

Sarat Bose Road (between Hazra Road and Rowland Row, both sides)

Beltala Road (northern side)

Palit Street (southern side)

Paddapukur Road (southern side)

Lovelock Place (southern side)

Chakraberia Road (southern side)

Dover Road (western side)

Deodar Street (western side)

In front of Acropolis Mall and Gitanjali Stadium

JL Nehru Road (between Shakespeare Sarani and AJC Bose Road)

Camac Street (from Pretoria Extension to Shakespeare Sarani crossing)

Diamond Harbour Road (from Ekbalpur Road crossing to Kidderpore Road crossing)

Counting day

Restrictions on vehicles from 5am to 10pm on May 4: