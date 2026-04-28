Poll curbs on traffic today and tomorrow; Kolkata Police share circular ahead of big day

Vehicle restrictions will be enforced on several roads across the city on Tuesday, Wednesday (polling day) and May 4 (counting day), police said on Monday.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand said multiple stretches will also be declared “no parking” zones during the three days.
Movement of all goods vehicles, “except those connected with the election process”, will be restricted between 5am and 10pm on polling and counting days, according to a police circular.
Vehicle restrictions
Restrictions on movement of all vehicles (except residents and election-duty vehicles) from 5am to 10pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and May 4 on the following stretches:
- From Judges Court Road-Alipore Road crossing, all east-bound vehicles will be diverted via Alipore Road From Hazra crossing
- Alipore-bound vehicles will be diverted north and south along SP Mukherjee Road
- Lord Sinha Road may be closed to traffic whenever necessary
- Gitanjali Road, behind Acropolis Mall and Gitanjali Stadium, in Kasba, will be one-way from west to east on Tuesday and from east to west on polling day
- The existing auto stand near Vivekananda College (Behala) will be shifted to the western flank of Diamond Harbour Road near Reliance Trends
Parking
Restrictions on vehicle parking on Tuesday, Wednesday and May 4:
- Ballygunge Circular Road (between Ballygunge Phari and Gurusaday Road, both sides)
- Ritchie Road (both sides)
- Sarat Bose Road (between Hazra Road and Rowland Row, both sides)
- Beltala Road (northern side)
- Palit Street (southern side)
- Paddapukur Road (southern side)
- Lovelock Place (southern side)
- Chakraberia Road (southern side)
- Dover Road (western side)
- Deodar Street (western side)
- In front of Acropolis Mall and Gitanjali Stadium
- JL Nehru Road (between Shakespeare Sarani and AJC Bose Road)
- Camac Street (from Pretoria Extension to Shakespeare Sarani crossing)
- Diamond Harbour Road (from Ekbalpur Road crossing to Kidderpore Road crossing)
Counting day
Restrictions on vehicles from 5am to 10pm on May 4:
- Ballygunge Circular Road (between Ballygunge Phari and Gurusaday Road)
- Ritchie Road
- Sarat Bose Road (between Hazra Road and Rowland Row)
- Beltala Road
- Palit Street
- Paddapukur Road
- Lovelock Place
- Chakraberia Road
- Dover Road
- Deodar Street
- Lord Sinha Road
- North-bound vehicles on Diamond Harbour Road may be diverted from Ekbalpore Road crossing; south-bound vehicles may be diverted from Hastings, if required
- South-bound traffic on Raja SC Mallick Road will be restricted to the eastern flank between Prince Anwar Shah Road (near Jadavpur police station) and 8B bus stand
- Vehicles heading south from Jadavpur police station may be diverted towards Prince Anwar Shah Road or Jibanananda Setu
- Only small vehicles will be allowed to ply both ways on Baker Road in Alipore
- Barring election-duty vehicles, no parking will be allowed on Raja SC Mallick Road (between Prince Anwar Shah Road and Sulekha crossing).