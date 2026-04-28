CISF Jawan posted outside BJP candidate's house shot at in clash, four arrested

A CISF jawan posted outside a BJP candidate’s residence in Barrackpore was shot at late on Sunday in a violence-prone area that is set to vote in two days. Four men have been arrested, while police said a search is underway for others involved.

The trouble began around 11pm when retired IPS officer Rajesh Kumar, contesting on a BJP ticket from the neighbouring Jagatdal constituency, went to Jagatdal police station to lodge a complaint. While he was inside, a group of Trinamool supporters gathered outside, said an officer.

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“The mob tried to create a ruckus outside the police station. Around this time, the BJP candidate from Bhatpara, Pawan Singh, arrived, and a clash broke out between the two groups,” the officer said.

The constituencies of Bhatpara and Jagatdal are among the 142 that will vote in the final phase on Wednesday.

The industrial belt has witnessed political violence for years, with an alleged nexus between local leaders, criminals and corrupt officers adding to tensions. Both the 2021 Assembly and the 2023 panchayat elections in the area were marked by violence. Pawan Singh won the Bhatpara seat in 2021.

Sunday’s clash between supporters of the two parties soon spilled onto the streets, prompting intervention by central forces and police. Both BJP candidates managed to leave the area amid the unrest, police said.

However, the crowd did not disperse and instead moved towards the residence of Pawan Singh, son of BJP heavyweight and local strongman Arjun Singh. “The mob began hurling stones near the residence of the BJP candidate from Bhatpara, and someone opened fire. A bullet struck a CISF jawan, who has been admitted to hospital,” the officer said.

Pawan Singh alleged that “TMC goons” attacked his residence and opened fire.

“The CISF jawan was on duty. He went to check who was creating the ruckus when he was hit. The TMC goons carried out the attack,” said Pawan Singh, the incumbent MLA.

Police identified the injured CISF jawan as Yogesh Sharma.

Joint raids were conducted by central forces and police at multiple locations to track down the suspects. The four arrested have been identified as Koushik Das, Sikander Prasad, Gopal Routh and Shyamdev Shaw.

“The remaining accused are absconding, and efforts are on to apprehend them. A few others, including Firoz and Munjal Rajak, have been identified,” said a CAPF officer posted in Barrackpore.

Meanwhile, Trinamool MP from Barrackpore, Partha Bhowmik, alleged “unfair arrests” and accused the BJP, police and the Election Commission of bias. “The election observers are holding meetings with Arjun Singh and then arresting our men. Police are acting at the behest of the EC. Police are with the BJP cadres. The allegations against our arrested men are false,” he said.