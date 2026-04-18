Election Commission expands lathi use as part of poll duty, bans bikes in campaign rallies

The Election Commission has directed that all central forces deployed on poll duty in Bengal will now carry lathis. Until now, only CRPF personnel carried batons during area domination marches or booth duty, but under the new instructions, forces such as the BSF and CISF will also carry lathis, officials said.

The directive was conveyed during a video conference held on Friday, attended by observers, senior polling officials and police officers.

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“Carrying a lathi creates an impression in the minds of troublemakers and acts as a deterrent,” an EC official said.

The EC also instructed that motorcycle rallies should not be permitted for election campaigns. “A group of 100-odd men wearing party colours and moving through residential neighbourhoods creates a sense of intimidation. It is a subtle way to show muscle. By banning bike rallies, we are trying to eliminate the chances of political influence or intimidation,” the official said.

The meeting also reinforced earlier directions.