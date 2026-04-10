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regular-article-logo Friday, 10 April 2026

Doctor vs lawyer in Bidhannagar as BJP, CPM take on Sujit Bose

In terms of publicity material, the Opposition candidates are far less visible than Bose, who is also a minister in the outgoing government

Sudeshna Banerjee Published 10.04.26, 11:21 AM
Dr Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay of BJP campaigns in Salt Lake on Sunday. Former Trinamul councillor Anupam Dutta, now with the BJP, accompanied him.

Dr Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay of BJP campaigns in Salt Lake on Sunday. Former Trinamul councillor Anupam Dutta, now with the BJP, accompanied him. Pictures by Sudeshna Banerjee

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded a doctor and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) a lawyer to fight outgoing MLA and Trinamul Congress candidate Sujit Bose in the Bidhannagar Assembly constituency.

In terms of publicity material, the Opposition candidates are far less visible than Bose, who is also a minister in the outgoing government. Nor are their rallies drawing as much following. But the candidates are no less serious in going door to door, canvassing for votes. Both are residents of Salt Lake, as is the Congress candidate, Ranajit Mukherjee of DL Block.

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Soumyajit Raha of CPM campaigns in Salt Lake

Soumyajit Raha of CPM campaigns in Salt Lake

Dr Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay is a cancer specialist from AD Block who is debuting on a BJP ticket. On Sunday, he led a rally from Karunamoyee Abasan that ended at BD Market around 12.30pm. He submitted his nomination on Tuesday,

Soumyajit Raha of the CPM is from HA Block and practises in the sub-divisional magistrate’s court in Bidhannagar and the district court in Barasat. This is his second election after a Corporation byelection in 2013. He submitted his nomination on Wednesday.

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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Salt Lake Sujit Bose
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