Mamata Banerjee flags Election Commission's logical discrepancy 'illogic', threat to democracy

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee tore into the Election Commission during her campaign rallies on Tuesday, condemning the contentious “logical discrepancy” parameter as a malicious invention by Team Gyanesh Kumar designed solely to help the BJP manipulate Bengal’s electoral rolls.

“There is no officially recognised term like ‘(logical) discrepancy’ in the commission framework. It is being selectively applied in Bengal, unlike in Bihar... to benefit the BJP,” Mamata, also the Trinamool Congress chairperson, alleged at an election rally in Pingla, West Midnapore, outlining the birth of the category to serve a partisan agenda, and asserting that the fight this time was as much against the poll panel as the BJP.

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While the EC terms it as a clinical cleansing, critics argue it is a weaponised process that uses dubious spell-checks, progeny-mapping and arbitrary age-gap assumptions to sideline those deemed unlikely to vote for the BJP such as Muslims and

Hindu women.

Navigating the fifth decade of a public life that has seen every shade of political combat, nationally and regionally, Mamata did not mince words when categorising the current principal Opposition in Bengal.

“I have not seen a party as dirty as the BJP in my public life. A party of devils,” she said, before mocking the logistical artifice of their campaign trail. She pointed to a tactical geography in their rally-planning where the BJP conspicuously selects venues with direct railway links to the bovine belt — its core area of influence.

“They are holding rallies at places that have direct railway connectivity with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to bring in people from those states to fill up their venues,” she alleged, framing the BJP’s visual spectacles as imported illusions.

Her rhetoric grew sharper when the conversation turned to the boots on the ground. With central forces being deployed at a clip that has left the state’s own police brass sidelined, the chief minister offered a provocative directive to her grassroots base. Addressing the women in attendance, she urged them to hold their ground should the central machinery attempt to impede their democratic right.

“Central forces are supposed to maintain peace. We have no objection. But what if they prevent people from voting? I request women to wield broomsticks and stand firm against them.... Not asking you to assault anybody or start a riot, but you must do everything to defend your (voting) rights,” she said.

Mamata specifically targeted a controversy ignited by an alleged communication from a south Calcutta election official, who had advised “goons” to stock up on antiseptic creams used to treat burns and cuts.

“Not (such creams), we will provide ice creams. What is there to be so afraid? Those who are saying they will burn others... should be told that ice cream will help them remain cool,” Mamata said.

“Very hot now, have ice cream and stay cool,” Mamata added. “See, this is the difference... we do not believe in retribution.”

Her warnings turned grim when discussing the pre-poll landscape. Alleging that instructions have been given to arrest booth agents — a day after the arrest of I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi on Monday — she signalled a defiance of the central agencies.

“The ED and the CBI are conducting raids at midnight. But this won’t be easy. If you arrest one, lakhs more will emerge,” she said.

Pingla apart, Mamata also campaigned on Tuesday in Tamluk, East Midnapore, and Jagatballavpur in Howrah.

With the April 23 and 29 polling dates nearing, Mamata warned of potential post-poll interference, including power cuts or EVM tampering, insisting that the only path to revenge for voters who have seen Bengal’s rights snatched is through the ballot.

“The BJP has snatched everything from you.... Voting against it (the BJP) would be your only way to take revenge,” she said.