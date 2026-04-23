MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 23 April 2026

BJP candidate’s brother arrested in Malda with Rs 2.79 lakh cash, police probe source

The BJP dismissed the allegations and claimed that Biplab had no official connection with the party

Our Correspondent Published 23.04.26, 09:32 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Police arrested the brother of the BJP candidate from the Chanchal Assembly seat in Malda on Tuesday evening after 2.79 lakh in cash was recovered from his bike.

The accused, Biplab Das, 45, is the younger brother of BJP candidate Ratan Das and resides in the Koligram area of the constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Biplab was apprehended from Borui under the Harishchandrapur police station limits.

Trinamool leaders alleged that the money was intended to influence voters.

“The BJP has become desperate to win elections through unfair means. The party is trying to buy votes. The police should take strict action,” said Abdur Rahim Boxi, the Malda district Trinamool president.

The BJP dismissed the allegations and claimed that Biplab had no official connection with the party.

“He (Biplab) is a businessman, and the money can be his own. Trinamool is unnecessarily politicising the issue. A similar incident during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Chanchal was later found to be a motivated campaign by Trinamool,” alleged Snehangshu Bhattacharya, general secretary of BJP’s Malda north (organisational) district.

Inspector-in-charge Sumit Kumar Ghosh said a case had been registered against Biplab. “We are questioning him on the source of the cash,” he said.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US intercepts three Iranian oil tankers near India, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, say sources

Washington has imposed a blockade on Iran's trade by sea while Iran has fired on ships to prevent them sailing through the Strait of Hormuz waterway at the entrance to the Middle East Gulf
CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya (left) with MA Baby in Calcutta on Wednesday. 
Quote left Quote right

This is a copybook project of (Hitler's Germany), what (PM) Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT