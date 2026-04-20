Kolkata braces for a week of sticky heat — temperature could hit 40°C by mid-week

Kolkata is set for a long spell of uncomfortable weather this week, with heat and humidity combining to keep the city on edge.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has indicated that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next seven days, but readings will stay above normal, making conditions feel harsher than what the mercury suggests.

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On Monday, April 20, the city is likely to see a maximum of around 38°C and a minimum near 27°C, with high humidity levels adding to discomfort. While some districts in South Bengal may receive light rain, Kolkata is expected to remain largely dry.

The situation intensifies on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 21 and 22, when dry weather is expected to prevail. Maximum temperatures could climb to 39°C or even touch 40°C in parts, with minimum temperatures hovering around 28°C. Humidity levels may range between 70 and 90 percent, making outdoor conditions particularly oppressive.

A slight change may arrive on Thursday, April 23, when there is a possibility of light thundershowers in some districts, though Kolkata may only see marginal relief.

Temperatures are likely to stay around 38°C and 28°C. Similar conditions are expected on Friday and Saturday, April 24 and 25, with isolated rain chances but persistent humidity.

By Sunday, April 26, there is a higher likelihood of thunderstorms with gusty winds in parts of South Bengal. Kolkata could see brief spells of rain, with temperatures around 37°C and 27°C.

The Met office has warned that while the heat may remain tolerable for many, vulnerable groups could face health risks. Prolonged exposure during peak afternoon hours is best avoided as the city navigates another week of sticky summer weather.