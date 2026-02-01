Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech live from Parliament

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday makes history as she presents a record ninth consecutive Budget.

Sitharaman said the "reform express" is on its way and the government will keep the momentum. "Our kartavya is to ensure every family, community, and sector has access to resources, amenities and opportunities," she said.

Presenting the Budget for 2026-27, Sitharaman said the government will ensure the dividends of growth reach every farmer, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, and youth.

Various reforms, including GST, labour codes, and quality control order, have been rolled out since August 15.

The government's Kartavya is to accelerate and sustain economic growth, fulfil aspirations of people, she said and emphasised that the Sankalp is to focus on poor, underprivileged and disadvantaged.

"We will continue to develop infrastructure in Tier 2, Tier 3 cities," the finance minister said. "India has potential to emerge as a global hub for high-quality affordable sports goods," she added.