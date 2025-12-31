Vodafone Idea to receive Rs 5,836 crore from Vodafone Group under revised liability pact

Beleaguered telecom operator Vodafone Idea will receive around Rs 5,836 crore from Vodafone Group as part of the re-settlement of a liability claim pact between the two companies, according to regulatory filings by both firms.

Under the revised agreement, Vodafone Group promoters will release Rs 2,307 crore to Vodafone Idea over the next 12 months as per the terms agreed in the amendment agreement.

Vodafone Group has also set aside its 328 crore shares held in Vodafone Idea for the benefit of the company.

Vodafone Idea will have the right to instruct Vodafone to sell these shares in one or more tranches, with any cash proceeds being transferred to Vodafone Idea.

As on the date of the amendment agreement, the market value of the earmarked shares stands at Rs 3,529 crore, the filing said.

A Contingent Liability Adjustment Mechanism was entered into between Vodafone Group and Vodafone Idea at the time of the 2017 merger agreement between Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.

The mechanism covers pre-merger contingent liabilities in relation to legal, regulatory, tax and other matters of the two merging parties.

Under the Contingent Liability Adjustment Mechanism, Vodafone’s maximum exposure was capped at Rs 8,369 crore at the time of the merger.

Taking into account payments already made, the reduced exposure was capped at Rs 6,394 crore, with the deadline for the pact, after an extension, set as 31 December, 2025.

However, consequent to the amended terms of the Implementation Agreement signed by the two firms, a sum of approximately Rs 5,836 crore is now receivable by Vodafone Idea, according to the filing.