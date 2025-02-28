Vodafone Idea ordered to pay Rs 16.73 crore GST by authorities

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Friday said it has received a Rs 16.73 crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand order from Deputy Commissioner, Large Taxpayer Unit, West Bengal.

The telco asserted it does not agree with the order and will take appropriate action for filing an appeal against the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a BSE filing on details of order received by the company under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, Vodafone Idea informed that order was received on February 27, 2025.

The order was "passed under Section 73 of Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 read with West Bengal Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 confirming penalty of Rs 16,73,33,489 along with demand and interest as applicable." It pertains to "alleged excess availment of Input Tax credit, short payment of tax, etc," the VIL filing said.

"The maximum financial impact is to the extent of tax demand, interest and penalty levied," VIL noted.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.