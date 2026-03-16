IndiGo partners with Adani airports for BlueChip loyalty programme benefits

Domestic carrier IndiGo on Monday announced a partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) that will allow members of the airline’s loyalty programme, BlueChip, to earn rewards on duty-free purchases at airports managed by the Adani Group across India.

Under the partnership, members can earn five IndiGo BluChips for every Rs 100 spent on duty-free products pre-booked through the Adani platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travellers can browse, reserve and pay for products online before departure and collect their purchases conveniently at the airport, the airline said.

AAHL operates eight airports at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

Duty-free stores under the programme are currently available at airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Mangaluru and Lucknow. The service is expected to expand to Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati and the newly operational Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).