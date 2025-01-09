Swiggy Serves: New initiative to redistribute surplus food from restaurant partners

Food delivery aggregator Swiggy on Thursday launched the 'Swiggy Serves' initiative to reduce food waste across its value chain and combat hunger.

Under the programme, surplus food from its restaurant partners will be redistributed to underserved communities.

The food delivery platform has partnered with volunteer-driven organisation Robin Hood Army (RHA) for the initiative.

The Robin Hood Army (RHA) is a volunteer-based, zero-funds organisation with thousands of young professionals, retired folks, homemakers, and college students as volunteers.

Speaking at the launch, Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace shared, "Currently, we are live in 33 cities and we plan to take this initiative to more cities. This isn't just about reducing waste, it's about creating a meaningful impact, ensuring that no meal goes waste." "Through this collaboration, the two organisations have set an ambitious goal of providing 50 million meals by 2030, by leveraging technology to re-imagine food redistribution," Swiggy said in a statement.

Notably, India has nearly 195 million undernourished people, one-fourth of the undernourished population of the world, as per the United Nations.

In 2024, India's Global Hunger Index (GHI) score was 27.3, citing hunger as a serious problem. Also, India ranked 105 out of 127 countries in the 2024 GHI. As per United Nations, India wastes 55 kg of food per head, every year.

Brands like Bikkgane Biryani, Biryani by the Kilo, Dana Choga, Vardhas, Charcoal Eats - Biryani & Beyond, Dabba Garam, House of Biryani, B.Tech Momos Wala, Samosa Singh, Babai Tiffins, Dosa Anna, Urban Tandoor, have signed up to be a part of the Swiggy Serves-RHA initiative.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.