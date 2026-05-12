Air India extends Tel Aviv-Delhi flight suspension till June-end amid West Asia tensions

Air India on Tuesday said it is extending its suspension of operations on the Tel Aviv-Delhi route till the end of June, amid uncertainties in the region.

A senior executive heading the airlines’ Israel operations confirmed to PTI about the decision to further extend the suspension.

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In April, the Indian carrier announced to put on hold its operations till the end of May, but it has decided to further extend it.

At present, only a limited number of airlines have resumed operations to and from Tel Aviv.

Despite the ceasefire between the US and Iran holding on for sometime, the uncertainties surrounding the situation in West Asia have pushed the majority of airlines to stop operating on the Tel Aviv route.

Besides Israeli carriers like El Al, IsraAir, Arkia and Air Haifa, only a few other international airlines have resumed operations, posing great challenges for those looking to travel abroad for work, vacation or family visits.

The suspension of Air India flights has caused major worries among more than 40,000 Indians living in Israel who wish to travel to India for personal/professional reasons, or even to escape the uncertainties in the region.

The limited options also mean heightened costs, which is a major concern among Indian workers who see a significant loss of savings from their hard work.