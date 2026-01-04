MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 04 January 2026

Seven of India’s top-10 firms add Rs 1.23 lakh crore in market value, Reliance emerges biggest winner

In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Bajaj Finance saw a decline in their valuations

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 04.01.26, 11:47 AM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Indian equities ended last week on a firm note, lifting the combined market capitalisation of seven of the top-10 most-valued companies by Rs 1,23,724.19 crore.

The rally came in step with a broader positive mood on Dalal Street, as the BSE benchmark rose 720.56 points, or 0.84 per cent, over the week. Reliance Industries led the gains, emerging as the biggest contributor to the overall rise in valuation.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the top-10 list, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Unilever ended the week with higher market capitalisation.

Also Read

In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Bajaj Finance saw a decline in their valuations. Reliance Industries’ market capitalisation jumped Rs 45,266.12 crore to Rs 21,54,978.60 crore, reinforcing its position at the top of the valuation table.

State Bank of India added Rs 30,414.89 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 9,22,461.77 crore.

Larsen & Toubro’s valuation rose Rs 16,204.34 crore to Rs 5,72,640.56 crore, while Hindustan Unilever gained Rs 14,626.21 crore to reach Rs 5,51,637.04 crore.

HDFC Bank edged higher by Rs 13,538.43 crore to Rs 15,40,303.87 crore, and ICICI Bank advanced Rs 3,103.99 crore to Rs 9,68,773.14 crore. Bharti Airtel also closed in the green, with its market capitalisation rising Rs 570.21 crore to Rs 12,01,262.53 crore.

On the other side, TCS saw its market value erode by Rs 10,745.72 crore to Rs 11,75,914.62 crore. Infosys declined Rs 6,183.25 crore to Rs 6,81,635.59 crore, while Bajaj Finance shed Rs 5,693.58 crore to stand at Rs 6,16,430.43 crore.

RELATED TOPICS

Reliance Market Valuation
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Inside ‘Operation Absolute Resolve’: The secret US campaign to track and capture Maduro

Trump had authorised the US military to go ahead as early as 25 December, but left the precise timing to Pentagon officials and Special Operations planners to ensure that the attacking force was ready
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio look on during a press conference following a U.S. strike on Venezuela where President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured, from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 3, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

We're going to run Venezuela as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT