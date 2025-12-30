Mukesh Ambani unveils Reliance AI manifesto to transform group into AI-native enterprise

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday unveiled a draft Reliance AI Manifesto, laying out an ambitious roadmap to transform the conglomerate into an AI-native deep-tech enterprise, while targeting a tenfold improvement in productivity for its more than six lakh employees and a 10x impact on India’s economy and society.

Describing artificial intelligence as “the most consequential technological development in human history,” Ambani said the oil-to-yarn and retail-to-telecom major intends to spearhead India’s AI revolution, mirroring the role it played in the country’s digital transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group’s stated objective is to deliver “Affordable AI for every Indian” by embedding AI across its businesses, while ensuring safety, trust and accountability.

“At Reliance, we have embarked on a path to transform ourselves into an AI-native deep-tech company with advanced manufacturing capabilities,” he said. “To pursue this resolve, we have prepared a draft of the Reliance AI Manifesto. This draft is a guide to an action plan.” He added that Part I of the manifesto focuses on internal transformation, positioning AI not merely as a technology initiative but as a fundamental new way of working.

Under the plan, Reliance will reorganise its operations around outcomes and end-to-end workflows, supported by common digital platforms and robust governance frameworks. AI and agentic automation will be deployed to eliminate repetitive tasks, enhance decision-making and improve quality and speed, while maintaining clear human accountability.

Execution will be driven by small, cross-functional “pods” with single ownership and clearly defined, measurable goals, supported by continuous data, operations, governance, learning and automation flywheels.

Part II of the manifesto extends the vision to India’s broader AI transformation.

“I believe that just as we can drive 10x improvement in velocity, efficiency, quality, and outcomes by AI-transforming our workflow. We can also achieve a 10x impact on India through our businesses and philanthropic initiatives,” Ambani said.

He invited employees to contribute ideas on deploying AI across Reliance’s diverse businesses, including Jio’s more than 500 million subscribers, the country’s largest retail network, and operations spanning energy, materials, life sciences, financial services, media and philanthropy. Ambani also pointed to opportunities in indigenous AI hardware, robotics and cross-domain applications to enhance efficiency, sustainability and technological self-reliance.

Calling the document a draft action guide rather than a slogan, Ambani urged all employees to submit ideas between January 10 and 26, saying the manifesto would evolve into a shared commitment to “build a New Reliance and a New India.” “Let us begin - together,” he said.

Elaborating on Part I, Ambani said AI would be deeply embedded into how work is done across the organisation, with a sharp focus on outcomes rather than functions. Core workflows, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire and plant-to-port, will be redesigned to eliminate manual handoffs, close “digital breaks” and enable real-time visibility and decision-making.

“This is not a technology project. This is a new way of working,” he said, adding that AI would be used to “remove friction, eliminate repeated manual effort, and improve decisions - while staying safe, trusted and compliant.” Emphasising that AI would augment rather than replace human roles, he noted: “It is not about replacing people. It is about raising standards and releasing our organisation's collective potential.”

A common 12-layer Digital Functional Core (DFC) blueprint will standardise data, integration, security and controls across businesses, while allowing individual business units full ownership of their platforms. Governance mechanisms, audit trails and human-in-the-loop controls will be built in by design to ensure that speed and autonomy do not undermine safety, compliance or trust.

Part II of the manifesto outlines Reliance’s ambition to act as a catalyst for India’s AI-led transformation through its commercial operations and philanthropic initiatives.

The group sees significant potential to AI-enable its expansive consumer, retail, energy, life sciences, financial services and media ecosystems, while also supporting suppliers, small merchants, partners and communities.

Ambani highlighted opportunities ranging from AI-driven discovery of new materials and green energy solutions to breakthroughs in healthcare, education and inclusive financial services. He also encouraged exploration of indigenous AI hardware, robotics and energy-efficient systems to strengthen India’s technological self-reliance, stressing that AI initiatives at Reliance must remain aligned with its “We Care” philosophy and deliver societal impact alongside business growth.