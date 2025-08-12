MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 12 August 2025

Sensex drops 368 points to settle at 80,235; Nifty declines 97 points to 24,487

Bajaj Finance, Trent, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards

PTI Published 12.08.25, 03:55 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower in a highly volatile trade on Tuesday dragged down by blue-chip bank stocks and caution ahead of domestic and US inflation data.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 368.49 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 80,235.59. During the day, it hit a high of 80,997.67 and a low of 80,164.36, gyrating 833.31 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 50-share NSE Nifty went lower by 97.65 points or 0.40 per cent to 24,487.40.

Investors are also awaiting cues from the US-Russia talks on August 15.

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.

However, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra and NTPC were among the major gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi settled lower while Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended in positive territory.

European markets were trading on a mixed note.

The US markets ended lower on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.18 per cent to USD 66.75 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,202.65 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

On Monday, the Sensex jumped 746.29 points or 0.93 per cent to settle at 80,604.08. The Nifty climbed 221.75 points or 0.91 per cent to 24,585.05.

RELATED TOPICS

Stock Market Sensex Nifty
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter ID does not make someone a citizen of India: Bombay high court

The Citizenship Act of 1955 is the main and controlling law for deciding questions about nationality in India today. This is the statute that lays down who can be a citizen, says the bench
Quote left Quote right

Centre has no plans to enact any law declaring cows as the national animal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT