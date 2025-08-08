SBI Q1 net profit rises 12% to Rs 19,160 crore; asset quality improves

The country's biggest lender SBI on Friday posted 12 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 19,160 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 17,035 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal year.

Total income rose to Rs 1,35,342 crore during June quarter 2025-26, from Rs 1,22,688 crore a year ago, State Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 1,17,996 crore, as compared to Rs 1,11,526 crore in June quarter FY25. Operating profit too increased to Rs 30,544 crore from Rs 26,449 crore.

On the asset quality front, the bank witnessed an improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 1.83 per cent of gross advances at the end of June quarter, from 2.21 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, fell to 0.47 per cent from 0.57 per cent. However, provisions and contingencies rose to Rs 4,759 crore during the first quarter as compared to Rs 3,449 crore in the same period a year ago.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank improved to 14.63 per cent, from 13.86 per cent in the same quarter of FY25.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of SBI Group rose to Rs 21,627 crore from Rs 19,681 crore a year ago, registering an increase of 10 per cent year-on-year. Total income also improved to Rs 1,66,992 crore from Rs 1,52,125 crore.

