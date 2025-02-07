MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Friday, 07 February 2025

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 breaks records with 4.3 lakh pre-orders in India

Samsung is manufacturing its latest Galaxy S25 series locally at its Noida factory for consumers in India

PTI Published 07.02.25, 09:15 PM



Consumer electronics major Samsung on Friday said it has received a record 4.3 lakh pre-orders for its latest smartphone Galaxy S25, which has a starting price of Rs 80,999 and goes up to Rs 1.65 lakh.

These pre-orders are 20 per cent higher than its predecessor S24 series, Samsung India said in a statement.

"We have seen strong demand for the Galaxy S25 series among young tech-savvy consumers, who are at the forefront of Galaxy AI usage. This year, we widened our flagship distribution network to 17,000 outlets, which has helped us tap demand in smaller cities," said Samsung India Senior Vice President - MX Division Raju Pullan.

Samsung is manufacturing its latest Galaxy S25 series locally at its Noida factory for consumers in India.

Starting from Friday, the Galaxy S25 series will be available across retail stores and its website Samsung.com as well as other online platforms, it added.

Samsung competes with Apple in the Indian market in the above USD 800 premium phone segment.

For Galaxy S25 consumers in India, Google's Gemini Live will be available in Hindi from the start, underscoring the importance of India for Samsung.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

