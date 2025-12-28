On Congress’ 140th Foundation Day, Digvijaya Singh’s comments on RSS-BJP cadre system trigger internal unease

1 4 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, left, and party MP Sonia Gandhi during the flag-hoisting ceremony marking the 140th Foundation Day of the party, at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. (PTI)

The Congress’ 140th Foundation Day on Sunday became the backdrop for a renewed internal debate on organisation, discipline and dissent.

At the centre of it was senior leader Digvijaya Singh’s controversial remark praising the organisational rise within the RSS-BJP, and the varied responses it triggered within the party.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor backed the core of Singh’s argument, the need to strengthen the party organisation, while steering clear of any endorsement of the RSS ideology. “The organisation should be strengthened, there is no doubt,” Tharoor said when asked about the issue.

2 4 From left, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party MP KC Venugopal during the flag-hoisting ceremony marking the 140th Foundation Day of the party, at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. (PTI)

The controversy began a day earlier at the Indira Bhawan headquarters, ahead of a Congress Working Committee meeting, when Singh wrote about how the BJP-RSS system allowed a grassroots worker to rise to the posts of chief minister and prime minister by “sitting at the feet of their leaders.”

Singh’s remarks reopened questions about unity and internal discontent within the Congress.

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress is not just a political party, but the voice of India's soul that has stood with every weak, deprived and hardworking person.

3 4 Congress leaders Salman Khurshid, Sachin Pilot, Digvijaya Singh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and others during the flag-hoisting ceremony marking the 140th Foundation Day of the party, at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. (PTI)

In a post on X, he said, "The resolve is to fight even more strongly the battle for truth, courage, and to protect the Constitution against hatred, injustice, and dictatorship. We pay homage to that historic legacy and those great sacrifices that won freedom for India, laid the foundation of the Constitution, and strengthened the values of democracy, secularism, social justice, and equality.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, without naming Singh, underlined the party’s position and its contrast with the BJP-RSS combine.

“We may have less power, but our backbone is not weak. Whether we are in power or not, we do not seek votes in the name of religion. We believe in religion, but some have turned religion into politics,” he said. “The BJP has power, but it lacks truth. RSS leaders had once refused to accept even the Tricolour and Vande Mataram and they are now crushing the rights of the people."

4 4 In this image received on Dec. 28, 2025, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during an event marking the 140th Foundation Day of Congress, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

CWC member Pawan Khera disagreed with Singh. “I don't agree with what he said. Godse's supporters cannot be Gandhi's supporters,” he said.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, “RSS is an organisation made of hatred. RSS spreads hatred. Al Qaeda is also an organisation made of hatred. Al Qaeda also spreads terrorists. We do not need to learn anything from RSS. Al Qaeda and RSS have the same model.”

Sachin Pilot sought to play down the controversy, insisting there was no internal rift. “Congress is united. The country needs a strong opposition. There are no differences within Congress. Opinions are free to express. They said what they had to say. Our single goal is to strengthen Kharge and Rahul (sic),” he said.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, “I feel the BJP is distorting the intent of Digvijaya's post. The Sangh, which spreads hatred and gets inspiration from the ideology of Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi, we don't need to learn anything from them.”

Senior leader Salman Khurshid echoed that view. “We have a lot in the Congress, and others should learn from the Congress instead. We certainly don't need to learn from the RSS as we oppose that ideology.”

On Sunday, Singh sought to draw a line under the issue.

“For 50 years I have been with the Congress party, and I have fought these communal forces, whether in the assembly, parliament or in the organisation,” he said. “I have basic differences and am opposed to their ideology. I have and will continue to fight against such people.”

When asked again about his remarks, he said, “Every organisation needs strengthening.”

Later, clarifying further, Singh said there was nothing to learn from “Gandhi’s killers,” referring to Nathuram Godse.

“I have been in the Congress and fought the communal forces in the Assembly or Parliament. I oppose their (RSS and BJP) ideology. I have been completely opposed to their ideology,” he said, while reiterating that organisational strength was essential.