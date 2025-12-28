Centre extends Y-plus CISF security to Bengal chief electoral officer amid tensions over SIR exercise

The Centre has moved to provide armed protection to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal amid concerns over his security during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

A Y-plus category security cover by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been extended to Agarwal in Kolkata following an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on December 26, officials said on Sunday.

A team of 11–12 armed personnel from the CISF’s VIP security wing has been deployed for his personal security as well as the protection of his residence. The team has already taken charge.

According to officials, the decision was based on inputs from central agencies that flagged potential threats to the officer linked to the SIR exercise, which has been underway across West Bengal.

The revision process, aimed at verifying and updating electoral rolls, has triggered political friction and street-level mobilisation in several districts.

The security decision comes a day after the ruling Trinamool Congress stepped up its attack on the Election Commission over the revision drive.

On Saturday, the party accused the poll panel of deleting the names of lakhs of legitimate voters from the rolls under the SIR exercise, alleging that the move was intended to benefit the BJP ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

A Trinamool Congress delegation also met Agarwal and submitted a memorandum outlining its objections to the process and the alleged exclusions.

The party has maintained that the revision has caused anxiety among voters and has demanded greater transparency and safeguards.

The Election Commission has not publicly responded to the allegations, but officials have maintained that the SIR is being conducted as per established procedures.