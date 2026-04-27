Reliance Industries shares rise nearly 3% amid broader market gains

Shares of Reliance Industries on Monday climbed nearly 3 per cent, contributing significantly to the benchmark Sensex's gains.

The blue-chip stock ended at Rs 1,365.95, up 2.88 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 3.26 per cent to Rs 1,371.

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At the NSE, shares of the firm climbed 2.86 per cent to Rs 1,365.80.

The company's market valuation surged by Rs 51,838.41 crore to Rs 18,48,477.13 crore.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 639.42 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 77,303.63. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 194.75 points or 0.81 per cent to end at 24,092.70.

Reliance Industries Limited on Friday reported a 12.5 per cent decline in March-quarter net profit, as the global energy crisis weighed on its core oil-to-chemicals business, offsetting gains in its consumer-facing telecom and retail segments.

Its net profit of Rs 16,971 crore in the January-March - the fourth and final quarter of 2025-26 fiscal year - was down from Rs 19,407 crore in the same period a year earlier, according to a company statement. The profit also declined sequentially from Rs 18,645 crore recorded in the October-December 2025 quarter.

The oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, which contributes the lion's share of revenue to the country's most valuable company, was impacted by the war in West Asia, which triggered a sharp rise in crude oil prices and elevated freight, insurance, and fuel costs.

Also Read Reliance Industries profit declines 12.5% as West Asia war hits energy business

The total income, however, rose to Rs 3.03 lakh crore in Q4, compared to Rs 2.69 lakh crore a year ago.

For the full financial year, the company posted a record net profit of Rs 80,775 crore, marking a 16 per cent increase from Rs 69,648 crore in FY25.

Its telecom and digital arm, Jio Platforms, posted a 13 per cent rise in profit in Q4, as subscriber base swelled by 9.1 million to 524.4 million and per user earnings rose 3.8 per cent to Rs 214 per month.

In retail, profit rose to Rs 3,563 crore as it opened 333 new stores during the quarter. JioMart hyper-local commerce average daily orders surged 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter and over 300 per cent year-on-year.

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