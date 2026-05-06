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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 06 May 2026

Reliance refinery to undergo partial shutdown for maintenance after Nayara operations resume

The company will also shut the crude unit, delayed coker, and some other units for maintenance

Reuters, Our Web Desk Published 06.05.26, 04:52 PM
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Reliance Industries will shut several units at its 660,000 barrels per day refinery for scheduled maintenance lasting around three to four weeks, a senior petroleum ministry official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the shutdown will begin after Nayara Energy resumes operations later this month, indicating coordinated timing with refinery activity in the sector.

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The official said, “Reliance to shut some units at 660,000 bpd this month for 3–4 weeks maintenance. Shutdown of units at Reliance's refinery to start after Nayara resumes operations.”

He further stated, “Reliance to shut crude unit, delayed coker and some other units for maintenance.”

Reuters had earlier reported that Reliance Industries plans to shut a crude processing unit along with several secondary units at the refinery for routine maintenance. The planned outage is expected to last between three and four weeks.

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