US industry delegation meets Union minister Jitendra Singh over nuclear sector collaboration

A US industry delegation on Monday held discussions with Union minister Jitendra Singh on emerging opportunities for private investment and industry collaboration in India's nuclear sector.

The interaction focused on India's Nuclear Energy Mission, recent policy reforms enabling greater private sector participation, and expanding the scope of India-US cooperation in clean energy and critical technologies.

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In a statement, Singh said, "India aims to increase its nuclear power capacity from the present 8.8 GW to 100 GW by 2047 through a phased and carefully planned expansion strategy." "India's rapidly growing nuclear energy programme is creating major opportunities for global partnerships in manufacturing, technology cooperation, supply chain integration and advanced research," added the minister.

He also highlighted the recently enacted SHANTI Act, 2025, a major policy reform aimed at facilitating greater participation of the private sector, including foreign participation, in the nuclear energy sector.

"The reform is expected to create a more enabling ecosystem for investment, industrial collaboration, manufacturing partnerships and technology cooperation aligned with India's Nuclear Energy Mission," said Singh.

The delegation comprised representatives from the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

It also brought together senior representatives from the US nuclear industry, business stakeholders and officials associated with India-US cooperation in civil nuclear energy and advanced technologies.

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