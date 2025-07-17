Perplexity Pro AI worth Rs 17,000 free for Airtel users for a year, company announces

Bharti Airtel has partnered with Perplexity to offer 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription free of cost to all its 360 million customers, the company said on Thursday.

Perplexity is an AI-powered search engine that “elevates a customer’s search from listing of web pages to an easy-to-read answer, which can be iterated with the self-learning AI-tool for the precise outcome the user needs,” Airtel said in a release..

Perplexity has a free offering that offers search functions. The pro version provides enhanced capabilities for professionals and heavy users. It includes more daily pro searches per user, access to advanced AI models like GPT 4.1, Claude, and the ability to select specific models, deep research, image generation, file uploads and analysis, as well as Perplexity Labs.

Perplexi,ty Pro is priced globally at Rs 17,000 for a year.

This subscription is available for free for all Airtel customers (mobile, wi-fi and DTH) for one year. This is Perplexity’s first partnership with an Indian telecom company.

All Airtel users can avail this offer by logging-on to the Airtel Thanks App.

Gopal Vittal, vice chairman & managing Director, Bharti Airtel, said, “We’re thrilled to announce a game-changing partnership with Perplexity, bringing their cutting-edge AI capabilities exclusively for Airtel customers. This collaboration will bring the powerful and real-time knowledge tool for millions of users at their fingertips, at no extra cost. This first of its kind Gen-AI partnership in India is focused on helping our customers navigate the emerging trends in the digital world with confidence and ease.”

Aravind Srinivas, cofounder and CEO of Perplexity, said: “This partnership is an exciting way to make accurate, trustworthy, and professional-grade AI accessible to more people in India — whether a student, working professional, or managing a household. With Perplexity Pro, users get a smarter, easier way to find information, learn, and get more done.”